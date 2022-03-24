Vanessa Bryant announced that the Bryant family's partnership with Nike was set to continue after controversy emerged over a tribute shoe for Kobe and her late daughter Gianna that went online without her permission.

"We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world," Vanessa said in a new post Thursday.

As part of the partnership, Nike will donate 100% of the proceeds from Gianna's shoes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

"I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come," Vanessa Bryant said in the post.

E! News reported that Vanessa called out Nike over the tribute shoe after some of the shoes started emerging online, with fans having access to the Gigi shoe before Vanessa and her children did.

The shoe, designed by Vanessa, was released without her permission, according to social media posts.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" were killed Jan. 26, 2020 when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas. Gianna was 13 years old. They were among who were killed with seven others.

Vanessa is also mom to daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 6 and Capri, 2.