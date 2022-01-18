Sidney Poitier

Officials Reveal Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death

Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor,' died at 94 this month

2006 Cannes Film Festival - Opening Night Gala - Inside
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage via Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, the renowned actor, director and activist, died of a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, according to his death certificate.

Poitier died in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. He was 94.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The certificate, issued by Los Angeles County, noted that Poitier's career as an actor spanned 76 years.

Sidney Poitier Coverage:

Sidney Poitier Jan 7

Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures

Sidney Poitier Jan 7

Tributes Pour in for Groundbreaking Actor Sidney Poitier

Poitier is revered as one of the greatest performers in American history, making his mark as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor. At the zenith of his career, he was among the biggest draws to get an audience to the movie theater.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Sidney PoitierCalifornia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us