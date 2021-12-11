Olivia Rodrigo Fans Say Ticketmaster Failed to Keep Scalpers Out

If you managed to snag tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, then good for you.

Many of Rodrigo’s fans ended up disappointed and frustrated on Friday after they said Ticketmaster's technical difficulties kept them from buying the coveted tickets when they went on sale.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fans said they were siphoned into digital queues just to get into the online waiting room to purchase tickets, which sold out in minutes and are now being sold on third-party sites for upwards of $9,000 each.

Rodrigo, who is nominated for seven Grammy awards including "Album of the Year," announced her 2022 tour for her debut album "Sour" earlier this month.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Good for Olivia Rodrigo—she’s happy, healthy and is at the White House spreading an important message! The 18-year-old singer was at the nation’s capital on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and his chief Covid-19 medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and to record videos to encourage young people to get vaccinated.