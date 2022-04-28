Olivia Wilde Envelope Incident Sparks Reevaluation of CinemaCon's Security Procedures

CinemaCon organizers are now questioning their security tactics.

After a woman served Olivia Wilde custody papers in a manila envelope from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis during CinemaCon on April 27, convention organizers are now reviewing how the unidentified female got into the event and close enough to hand the documents to the "Don't Worry Darling" director.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director at CinemaCon LLC, told People in a statement, "As the convention organizer, we have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all of our attendees."

Neuhauser was unable to tell the publication whether the unknown woman was later arrested or if she had appropriate access to CinemaCon.

On April 27, Wilde -- who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5 with Sudeikis -- took the stage at CinemaCon to speak about her upcoming thriller, "Don't Worry Darling," which stars Florence Pugh and Wilde's boyfriend, singer Harry Styles.

During her presentation, an unidentified woman appeared on stage and handed the mom of two a manila envelope marked "personal and confidential."

A surprised Wilde asked, "This is for me?" After claiming that the moment seemed "very mysterious," the "House" alum said she was "going to open it now because it feels like it's a script."

However, there was no script. Instead, the envelope contained custody papers from the "Ted Lasso" actor. Wilde looked at the first page of the documents and continued her presentation without addressing the incident further.

A source told E! News that Sudeikis had "no prior knowledge" about how or when the custody papers were going to be handed to his ex, adding, "He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

In November 2020, E! News confirmed that Wilde and Sudeikis had called off their seven-year engagement after almost a decade together.

The following summer, a separate source told E! News that the former couple's co-parenting relationship was "a work in progress" and "they are figuring it out as they go."