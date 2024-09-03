‘One Tree Hill' sequel series reportedly in the works 12 years after finale

Originally appeared on E! Online

It’s time to journey back to Tree Hill in North Carolina.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A sequel series to the hit TV show "One Tree Hill" is in the works at Netflix, according to multiple outlets. The reboot of the beloved teen drama will be executive produced by three of the show’s stars: Sophia Bush (who played Brooke Davis), Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) and Danneel Ackles (Rachel Scott), per Variety.

Bush and Burton are reportedly confirmed to reprise their roles, while Ackles is in talks to do so, per Deadline.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

In addition to the returning cast, Ackles' husband and "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles will join his wife as an executive producer through their production company Chaos Machine. Becky Hartman-Edwards — known for writing and producing shows like "Firefly Lane," "Parenthood" and "In Living Color" — is set to write and executive produce the upcoming series, according to Variety.

“The sequel is said to take place 20 years later,” according to Deadline, “following best friends Brooke and Peyton who are now parents to teens and facing challenges not unfamiliar to what they tackled in the original series like love, insecurities and grief.”

"One Tree Hill" premiered in 2003 and ran for nine seasons before the series finale in 2012. The CW drama made household names out of the show’s cast, including Chad Michael Murray (who married Bush in 2005 and divorced the following year), though he has no plans to return for the sequel, per Deadline.

Netflix declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

In January, Bush — who cohosts the "Drama Queens" podcast with fellow "One Tree Hill" alums Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz — spoke to E! News about rumors that a reboot of the show was already in the works.

"Everybody wants to know," Bush said. "I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm 'no.' We were really ready to put it to bed. I don't have an answer for you, but things change over time."

She did, however, have thoughts on where her character Brooke Davis might be today.

"I always joke that I think Brooke Davis running for class president really changed the whole trajectory of her life," she continued. "I'd like to see her in elected office, I'd really like to see her delivering an impassioned rant about what people deserve, I think that would really be up her alley."

The news of the sequel series arrived a few short months after the Tree Hill Ravens reunited for a charity basketball game in May at the gym where many of the show’s basketball game scenes were filmed.

“Just being back in this gym in particular where we actually shot the show and being with all the guys who originally played on the Ravens basketball team, it's surreal and it's wonderful," James Lafferty, who played Nathan Scott, told E! News at the charity event. "Some of these guys, I haven't seen for a very long time. Some of them I have. But to have all of us together again, it's incredible. It's a gift."