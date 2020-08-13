Orlando Bloom Commends Katy Perry During Pregnancy: ‘She's a Force of Nature'

Orlando Bloom is about to become a father for the second time — any minute now.

The actor and his nine-months-pregnant fiancée, Katy Perry, have a baby girl on the way, and when he called into TODAY for a video chat Wednesday morning, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie even offered him a "get-out-of-this-interview-free card," just in case the pop star went into labor.

But despite the rapidly approaching event, Bloom said that "you wouldn’t know" that Perry is pregnant at all — if it wasn’t for one big hint.

"I couldn’t be more impressed with her," he raved. "You wouldn’t know that she’s pregnant, other than this giant belly she has in front of her."

Bloom insisted that the growing baby bump has done nothing to slow down the "Firework” singer.

"She's a force of nature," the 43-year-old noted, even though they’re "getting very close now."

Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is thrilled that he's about to have a "little baby girl" join the family and that he'll be a "girl dad" for the first time.

"It’s exciting," he said. "It’s very exciting."

And the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star explained that even interviews like this are helping him prepare for that new addition.

"Waking up at 4:30 this morning to come and speak to you is a start," he told Guthrie, "because of course there’s going to be lot more of that happening."

Until then, he’ll just focus on keeping up with his pregnant partner. And that is no easy task, because when he says Perry still has plenty of energy, he’s not kidding. He even captured proof of that on camera and shared it on Instagram last week.

In the clip he filmed from his car, the 35-year-old can be seen hopping out of the passenger side and dancing down the road while the car keeps rolling along.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: