Oscars Will Add ‘Representation and Inclusion Standards’ for Award Eligibility

The organization that puts on the Oscars announced Friday that, starting next year, films will be required to meet "representation and inclusion standards" to qualify for awards, according to NBC News.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not provide specifics on the new eligibility standards. The group said in a news release that it will form a task force of industry leaders to "develop and implement" the standards by the end of July.

“While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend—and continue to examine—our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated.”

The film academy also announced that, beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2021, the best picture category will be set at 10 nominees, "rather than a fluctuating number of nominations from year to year" — a practice that had been in effect since the 2011 telecast.

