Ozzy Osbourne Says Not Being Able to Hug Daughter Kelly ‘Breaks My Heart’

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Osbournes are finding their own way of spending quality family time together.

Kelly Osbourne shared a touching photo on her Instagram this week practicing social distancing protocol with her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. In the photo, all three family members are seen wearing masks and gloves while they sit at opposite ends of their backyard pool.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!!” she captioned the photo. “Even though i did not get to hug them.... at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe.”

As part of the carousel of images, Osbourne shared a heartbreaking text from her father after their family hangout.

“It was so lovely seeing you today,” the text from March 26 read. “Toddles it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”

Earlier in the week, Osbourne jumped on the social media trend of sharing who you’re staying home for using the hashtag #StayHomeFor. The former “Fashion Police” correspondent shared that she was staying home for her father, who is high-risk, writing, “#StayHomeForOzzy.”

The Black Sabbath lead singer revealed in January that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He was also hospitalized last February for complications after suffering from the flu.

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all,” she wrote. “Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad. If I would have known 3 weeks ago when I sent them off to panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer.”

She continued, adding, “However these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy."

