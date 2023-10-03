Pamela Anderson shares why she's decided to go makeup-free

Pamela Anderson has been at the forefront of fashion and beauty trends since the early aughts. These days, the model and actor continues to do so in a new way.

One of those ways is by embracing a makeup-free look, just like she did at Paris Fashion Week. The 56-year-old star first arrived at The Row runway show on Sept. 27 sans makeup and follow-up the same beauty routine at the Isabel Marant the next day.

Pamela Anderson at the Isabel Marant womenswear spring/summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2023. STEPHANE CARDINALE / Corbis via Getty Images



Wearing designer looks, looked happier than ever as she continued her makeup-free spree at the Vivienne Westwood show and Victoria Beckham runway show on Sept. 30.

“An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes…” Anderson wrote on her Instagram that same day, sharing photos from her time at Paris Fashion Week. “There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love.”

Many people were happy to see a new side of Anderson, including Jamie Lee Curtis who declared that a "natural beauty revolution" has commenced.

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face,” Curtis captioned photos of Anderson. “I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Pamela Anderson at the Vivienne Westwood show at Pavillon Vendôme on Sept. 30, 2023 in Paris, France.Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images / Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images



While some agreed with Curtis, others pointed out the societal pressures and beauty standards that many women face, especially as one ages.

Anderson, on her end, has previously shared why she has decided to sport a more stripped-down look. She told Elle in August that early in her career she “just went along with what people were telling me what to do” with how she looked.

But after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer, Anderson decided to leave her signature, pin-up look behind.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she told the magazine, adding that the move has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing.”

Additionally, in an interview with i-D, which she shared on her Instagram on Oct. 2, the former “Baywatch” star revealed that her biggest beauty secret these days is: “Don’t do anything.”

“Wake up, whatever is happening is just happening. It’s all about self acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I’m trying to embrace now,” she said, before sharing her new mantra. “Well, sometimes it’s challenging, and you just have to understand that you’re good enough and that you are beautiful. I like to say the word life-ing instead of aging, chasing youth is just futile.”

Anderson added that she’s all about walking out the door as herself, “I feel like a relief, just a weight off my shoulders — and I actually like it better. I’m dressing for me now, not for everybody else.”

