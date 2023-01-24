Loves it!

Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words."

Per People, their baby boy was born via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

His name hasn't been revealed.

The couple got engaged in February 2021 and married in November of that year. Reum popped the question while celebrating Hilton's birthday on a private island. Just a few weeks before, Hilton had talked about their excitement for their future on an episode of "The Trend Report" with Mara Schiavocampo.

"We talk about it all the time," the heiress said when asked about wedding plans, "and just planning our babies' names and all of that. So, I'm really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me. And now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."

When asked how many children the pair would like to have, Hilton said they "want to have twins first and then, I don't know, like either three or four children."

"Well, we have been doing the IVF," she told Schiavocampo. "So, I can pick twins if I like."

She also shared more details about her IVF journey. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it," Hilton continued. "I did it a couple of times and just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time and is just so, like, caring and just amazing with me that it wasn't that bad."

While Hilton and Reum have known each other for 15 years, their love story officially after she and her mom Kathy Hilton joined him and his family for Thanksgiving in the Hamptons in 2019.

"We went over for lunch, and Carter was there," Hilton said on the podcast. "And we just started talking, he got my phone number and we were flirting that day. We went back for dinner that night. I just saw how sweet he was with his mom, we were talking more and I just felt, like, this really amazing connection. And then we had our first kiss and then our first date two nights later and then we've literally been inseparable ever since."

The duo then stayed together during the coronavirus pandemic. "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me," Hilton told People upon announcing their engagement. "My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

They later tied the knot in Los Angeles, with her teasing the ceremony as a "fairytale wedding." In addition to her family, guests included Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and Kyle Richards to watch Hilton walk down the aisle in an Oscar de La Renta embroidered dress. As Carter put it, "Couldn't feel luckier to be getting married to my best friend."

