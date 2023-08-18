Patrick, Brittany Mahomes' 8-month-old son Bronze rushed to hospital after allergic reaction

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes son is in the safe zone after a scary incident.

The former soccer player shared that her and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's 8-month-old son Bronze was recently rushed to the hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 17. "The scariest 30 minutes of my life."

She wrote, "My perfect boy," alongside a sweet snap of Bronze drinking a baby bottle above the message.

A follow up post on her Instagram Story showed Bronze sleeping with his finger in his mouth, as the 27-year-old added, "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

Bronze's medical emergency comes a week after Brittany Mahomes who is also mom to Sterling, 2, with the NFL star—reflected on the off-season before Patrick Mahomes gears up for the upcoming football season.

"Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4," she captioned a slew of summer shots to Instagram Aug. 8, including the family enjoying a tropical getaway, "whew it flew by!"

And for those leaving their two-cents on Brittany Mahomes' photos, the mom-of-two remains unfazed—just ask the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"She was an athlete growing up," Patrick Mahomes exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker in July. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."

When it comes to navigating the hates and tuning out the negativity, the athlete says take notes from his wife of a year.

"Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks," Patrick Mahomes explained of his wife's approach. "Life's short."