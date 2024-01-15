Pedro Pascal was bleeped out at the Emmys. What he said about why his arm is in a sling

Actor Pedro Pascal has finally revealed why his arm has been in a sling for this awards season … sort of.

While presenting at the Emmys on Monday evening, Pascal clarified was actually his shoulder that was injured, not his arm, before getting bleeped out by censors. But what did the actor actually say?

"Before we get into the nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me," Pascal said. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm; it's actually my shoulder."

He continued: "And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me."

Culkin then deadpanned to the camera before breaking out in laughter.

Pascal, who posed on the Emmys red carpet with his sister, Lux Pascal, seemed to make the quip in response to Culkin making a joke at his expense during his Golden Globes acceptance speech earlier this month.

"Thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been here a couple times, it’s nice. I accepted I wasn’t going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro," Culkin said in his Globes speech while territorially brandishing his trophy. "Sorry. Mine."

Pascal had also been nominated for his role in "Last of Us" for best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama).

He previously told the Associated Press that he was wearing a sling after he'd fallen.

“What happened to you?” he was asked by a reporter in a video posted on X by the Associated Press at the Golden Globes.

“I fell,” replied the “Last of Us” star. "Be careful, it can happen to anybody!"

