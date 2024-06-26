Fourth of July

Performers announced for ‘Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' special

NBC is gearing up for the 48th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” special.

By Gina Vivinetto | TODAY

NBC's annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks" special is returning with a star-studded lineup of musical guests.

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty will perform during the live two-hour event.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Country singer Mickey Guyton will co-host the special along with "Access Hollywood's" Zuri Hall.

“Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials, NBCU Entertainment, in a press release.

Read on to learn more about the 48th annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks" special.

Who will perform during the 'Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks' special?

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty will all perform during the special.

Entertainment News

Movies 15 hours ago

Eddie Murphy reveals plans for ‘Shrek' spinoff film about his character, Donkey

Celebrity News 20 hours ago

Céline Dion suffers harrowing health crisis in tearful documentary

A 25-minute score featuring Amber Mark, Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton will celebrate "summertime classics."

The score, produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, will "reimagine and remix iconic American tunes across a variety of genres and decades, interweaving patriotic anthems with contemporary hits," according to NBC's release.

Who will host the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special?

Guyton will co-host the event along with "Access Hollywood's" Zuri Hall.

How to watch the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special

The two-hour special will air live from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, July 4, on NBC and Peacock. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us