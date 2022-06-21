Peta Murgatroyd Details Heartbreaking Miscarriage While Maks Chmerkovskiy Was in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her emotional experience with pregnancy loss. The 35-year-old, wed to "Dancing With the Stars" pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, recently shared her experience of suffering a miscarriage, while her husband was serving as a judge on Ukraine's "World of Dance."

"I had no strength," Peta, who is mom to 5-year-old Shai, recently told People. "I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast. It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

Unaware that she was expecting, Peta called an ambulance after finding herself unable to get up from her son's bedroom floor. Ultimately, the heartbreaking news was shared with her by a doctor as she was on speaker phone with her husband.

"I ultimately had no idea," she shared. "Which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn't have that super joyous moment of, ''I'm pregnant again!' I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.'"

Stars Open Up About Pregnancy Loss

As Peta explained, she and Maksim have been trying to expand their family over the past few years, with Peta even flying overseas in the hopes of conceiving.

"I was like, 'Screw it. I'm going to fly to you in Ukraine,'" she said. "I'm ovulating soon. Let's make it happen.'"

Soon after returning home to L.A., she tested positive for COVID and was unable to fight the illness while supporting her then-unknown pregnancy. "I felt like I was dying, but then I obviously knew what had happened," she recalled. "It was just all too much for my body and I couldn't do it. I couldn't believe that this was happening to me."

For Maksim, not being able to be by his wife's side at such a tough time was unimaginable. "To not be there [with her]...it's crazy," he added. "It makes you feel helpless."

Today, Peta--who suffered two previous miscarriages in 2017 and 2020--says she's looking forward to the future now that she has more answers about her body. Following her miscarriage, doctors believe she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels and can lead to infertility.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," Peta said. "I'm in a much happier place."