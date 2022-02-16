Pete Davidson Officially Rejoins Instagram

Pete Davidson just made his Instagram comeback.

After leaving the social media app in 2018, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian returned to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 16, under the profile @pmd. Already sporting a blue checkmark and gaining followers, the new profile comes soon after Kanye "Ye" West apologized for his "harassing" posts about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and -- at times -- Davidson, who Kardashian has been dating since November.

"The Big Time Adolescence" actor initially deleted his Instagram account after sharing a troubling post on December 2018, which read, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." At the time, the NYPD told E! News they had performed a wellness check on him.

Since then, he has been on the app off and on for short periods of time, once promoting the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island" in May 2020. Two months ago, he joined friend Machine Gun Kelly for a takeover of Calvin Klein's Instagram, where they stripped down to their underwear.

Earlier this week, West spoke out on social media about both Davidson and Kardashian, at one point sharing a photo of their NYC date night. West followed up his posts with a reflection on Tuesday, Feb. 15, saying, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability."

He continued, "I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When West began repeatedly posting about Kardashian and Davidson on Valentine's Day, the couple tried to "ignore" the online messages, a source told E! News. They were instead seen sharing a public kiss at Cipriani NYC.

"Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together," the source shared. "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

As for Davidson, prior to his Instagram exit, he opened up about his struggles with borderline personality disorder on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2017, saying that he went to rehab for weed after experiencing "really bad mental breakdowns." When the breakdowns continued after leaving rehab, he addressed his mental health by seeing a psychiatrist who diagnosed him, he said.

Right before deleting his account in 2018, Davidson thanked West for advocating for mental health, saying at the time, "Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health." He added, "I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

The 44-year-old rapper has been open about his bipolar disorder for the past few years. In a 2019 interview with David Letterman on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," West said, "You can become almost more adolescent in your expression or border into places. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years, because I've only been diagnosed for two years now."