Pete Davidson returns to ‘SNL' in musical sketch about buying milk

Pete Davidson returned to "Saturday Night Live" in a sketch alongside his friend and host John Mulaney, where Davidson tried to buy milk from Mulaney at a Duane Reade in New York City's Port Authority.

Davidson, wearing a Rodney Dangerfield t-shirt, is in a Duane Reade alongside cast member Andrew Dismukes, who are about to go on a road trip.

Davidson asks to buy the store's milk, and Mulaney, as the store clerk, strongly advises him against it.

"You mean the milk that's surrounded by Twisted Iced Tea and in a fridge warmer than the rest of the store?" Mulaney asked.

"What? I need milk and I don't want to make a separate stop at a supermarket in Boston. Plus, look it says its organic," Davidson replied.

"It says organ," Dismukes said, correcting him.

Davidson shrugged off the labeling and said he would still buy the milk, setting off a musical number featuring opossums (played by Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim).

please don’t buy milk at the Port Authority Duane Reade pic.twitter.com/mUsiqBMYtQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

Davidson has largely been absent from the public spotlight in recent months, but he did show off his tattoo removal recently, according to E! Online.

The "Bupkis" star was a cast member of the long-time sketch comedy show for eight seasons and returned as host in 2023.

Before Davidson, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on "SNL," appearing with Maya Rudolph in the show's cold open.