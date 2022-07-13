Pete Davidson Says It's His ‘Dream' to Become a Dad

Pete Davidson hopes to have kids someday.

The 28-year-old comedian revealed in a sneak peek of the second season of “Hart to Heart” that it’s his “dream” to one day become a father. Despite not having a great childhood, Davidson called himself “a family guy.”

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve is, I wanna have a kid. That’s, like, my dream,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star told Kevin Hart. “It’s, like, super corny, but it … would be so fun to dress up the little dude.”

He noted that he’s “so excited for that chapter.” “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier,” he added.

Davidson’s comments came after he admitted, “My childhood was not great.”

“Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister. Just did not handle it great,” he noted, calling it “a f--king nightmare.”

The comedian’s father, Scott, was a New York City fight fighter and died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Davidson was seven years old.

Despite the tragic event in his life, he noted how his “family was just great all the time” and “super supportive” of his stand-up career. The hardship he faced also pushed him to take risks in his life.

“I tell my friends that all the time, if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever,” Davidson said. “But that weird s--t that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, who is mother to four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October 2021, but her kids didn’t meet him until six months later.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker,” Kardashian told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in June about introducing her kids to her new boyfriend. “It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been giving fans and followers PDA-filled looks into her and Davidson’s relationship on Instagram. This week, he also made his debut in the Season Two “The Kardashians” trailer.

The second season of “Hart to Heart” premieres July 16 on Peacock.

