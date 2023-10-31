Pete Sampras reveals wife Bridgette has ovarian cancer

Tennis legend Pete Sampras has revealed that his wife, actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has ovarian cancer.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on,” the 14-time Grand Slam winner began in a statement posted Oct. 29 on the ATP Tour’s X account.

“Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sampras, 52, and Wilson-Sampras, 50, married in 2000 and are parents of two sons, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this,” he continued.

“However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.

“I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you.”

Sampras-Wilson is an actor who has starred in such movies as “Billy Madison,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Last Action Hero,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Higher Learning” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She also had roles on TV shows, including “Santa Barbara,” “Frasier” and “Saved by the Bell.”

According to her IMDG page, her most recent credit is voice work for a 2019 “Mortal Kombat” game. Prior to that, she hadn’t done a movie or TV show since a 2008 film called “Phantom Punch.”

