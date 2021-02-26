Pokemon

Pokémon Day: How to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary on Saturday

Celebrate 25 years of non-stop adventure with a virtual Post Malone concert, video games and more.

By Whitney Irick

apilarinos| Getty Images

Get ready, Trainers.

This weekend Pokémon fans can transport themselves back to 1996 when it all began. What started as a series of video games about collectable "pocket monsters" played on the original Game Boy (no, there was no color) has grown into a media franchise known around the world.

So grab your Pikachu-inspired Levi's jacket and your McDonald's happy meal and settle in this Saturday as the festivities get underway.

Here's what fans can expect this weekend on Pokémon Day as Pokémon turns 25.

Pokémon Day Virtual Concert With Post Malone

Join Pokémon and rapper Post Malone on Saturday for a virtual concert, streaming live at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST on YouTube, Twitch and Pokemon.com/25.

Get Into the Groove With PokemonTV

A collection of classic music-themed episodes of Pokémon the Series will be available on Pokémon TV until March 12.

Take a New Pokémon Snap Journey

New Pokémon Snap is an all-new game inspired by the 1999 Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap. The Nintendo Switch adventure is available for preorder now.

Preview the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game

In the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, Trainers will need to catch, survey, and research wild Pokémon in a long-gone era of the Sinnoh region to create and complete the region’s first Pokédex. It will be available in early 2022. Read more here.

Remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Versions Are Coming

Return to the Sinnoh region when Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl arrive in late 2021.

Get a Special Pikachu

Enter the password here to get a Pikachu that knows the move sing in Pokémon sword or Pokémon shield.

