Post Malone and Morgan Wallen release country song. All about ‘I Had Some Help'

Post Malone is in his country era.

On May 10, the "Rockstar" singer debuted his new song with Morgan Wallen called “I Had Some Help.”

In the upbeat country song, the pair sing about a breakup and how they wish their partners would take more accountability for the demise of the relationship.

Essentially, the breakup wasn't all their fault. They had some help in the ending.

In the chorus, they sing, "I had some help / It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell / They say, 'Teamwork makes the dream work.'"

The music video also showcased a brand new look from Malone, who is mainly for hip-hop or pop-rap music, with songs like "Circles" and "Better Now."

In the music video, Malone wore a pair of suede boots, a Dallas baseball hat and a white button-down shirt with blue jeans and a brown jacket.

In the comments, fans said they adored Malone's new song and his ability to make music for any kind of genre. He recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her country-inspired album, "Cowboy Carter," and Taylor Swift on her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department.

"Posty going country is the best thing that could’ve happened to this world," one person commented on YouTube.

Another said, "The collab I never knew I needed."

A third wrote, "I literally love that Postie is multi-genre artist."

On April 25, Malone teased "I Had Some Help" when he played a snippet of the song on Instagram.

Immediately, fans said they liked the tune and couldn't wait for him to drop the full version online.

"For the love of God, drop the track already," one person wrote.

Malone has been teasing his stint into country music for quite some time. At the 2023 Country Music Awards, he sang “John Deere Greene” and “Pickup Man" alongside Wallen and country music artist Hardy to honor the late Joe Diffie.

Then, according to Billboard, he also confirmed that he was going to make country music when he addressed his fans during the CMA's Twitch livestream.

He reportedly said, "Country record is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville. It’s so f---- sick, but it’s not out."

Read the lyrics to 'I Had Some Help'

(Verse 1: Post Malone)

You got a lot of nerve, don’t you, baby?

I only hit the curb ‘cause you made me

You’re telling all your friends that I’m crazy

Like I’m the only one

Why’d you throw them stones if you

Had a wild hair of your own or two?

Living in your big glass house with a view

I thought you knew

(Chorus: Post Malone)

I had some help

It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself

Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf

Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell

They say, “Teamwork makes the dream work”

Hell, I had some help (Help)

(Help)

(Help)

(Verse 2: Morgan Wallen)

You thought I’d take the blame for us a-crumbling

Go ‘round like you ain’t guilty of something

Already lost the game that you been running

Guess it’s catching up to you, huh

You think that you’re so innocent

After all the sh!t you did

I ain’t an angel, you ain’t heaven-sent

Can’t wash our hands of this

(Chorus: Morgan Wallen)

I had some help

It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself

Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf

Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell

They say, “Teamwork makes the dream work”

Hell, I had some help (Help)

(Help)

(Help)

(Help)

(Bridge: Morgan Wallen and Post Malone)

It takes two to break a heart in two, oh

Baby, you blame me and, baby, I blame you

Aw, if that ain’t the truth (Oh)

(Chorus: Post Malone & Morgan Wallen)

I had some help

It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself

Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf

Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell

They say, “Teamwork makes the dream work”

Hell, I had some help (Help)

(Help)

(Help)

(Help)

