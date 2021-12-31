Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

Sometimes, reality bites.

While many couples will ring in 2022 with a kiss at midnight, some reality TV love stories won't continue in the new year.

From Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark ending their rosy romance to "Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim closing their time together, there were several stars who parted ways. There's also been plenty to keep up with following Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split and several "Married at First Sight" alums have faced a Decision Day once again.

They weren't the only ones to call it quits. There were also Bravolebrity breakups, "Sister Wives" shockers and more.

Fans will just have to stay tuned to see what's next for their favorite celebrities in the new year. But before the countdown officially begins and we raise a glass to new beginnings, take a look back at a few of the reality TV couples who split in 2021.

After all, not all auld acquaintances should be forgotten.

Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim

Five months after going public with their romance, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim announced their decision to go their separate ways in December. While the "Selling Sunset" stars made it clear they remain best friends and respect each other, they also acknowledged that they, as Oppenheim put it, "have different wants regarding a family." As Stause noted, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she added in part of an Instagram post. "Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."

Jose San Miguel Jr. & Rachel Gordillo

After breaking up and getting back together, "Married at First Sight"'s Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo announced in December that they're divorcing.

"After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways," the season 13 stars said in a joint statement to People. "It's a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future."

They added, "The 'MAFS' journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last 8 plus months."

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark fell in love on season 16 of "The Bachelorette." But in November, almost a year after the show aired, her rep revealed that the two were "no longer a couple." Adams also confirmed the split while hosting "The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All" during Michelle Young's season.



"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," she said. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."

Bennett Kirschner & Amelia Fatsi

"Married at First Sight" fans met quirky couple Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi in 2020 on season 11 of the hit Lifetime series. But in November 2021, their rep confirmed that the pair had split. Court documents obtained by E! News show that Kirschner and Fatsi quietly filed for divorce in October.

Gil Cuero & Myrla Feria

Another "Married at First Sight" couple who called it quits? Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria. Two weeks after they decided to stay together on Decision Day, the season 13 stars parted ways.

"Unfortunately, since Decision Day, we have not been together," Cuero said during the reunion. "Fourteen days after Decision Day, Myrla decided she didn't want to be with me anymore."

Feria said a "variety of things" contributed to the split and that she realized they were just "so different."

"For me, the initial attraction and chemistry was not there from the beginning, and I realized, like, I was not happy," she said. "I think there was attraction that eventually came, but for me, there has to be more and I didn't think that was fair to me or to him."

Batsheva Haart & Ben Weinstein

In November, "My Unorthodox Life"'s Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein revealed that they were separating after nine years of marriage. At the time, a source close to the family told E! News Haart intended to file for divorce.

"After some time and consideration we have made the difficult decision to separate," Haart and Weinstein wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Stories. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible. There are no secret nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past nine years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Christine Brown & Kody Brown

After more than two decades together, "Sister Wives"' Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced in November that they had broken up.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

The exes share six children: Asypen, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody wrote in his own post. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

When Kody wed Christine in 1994, he was already married to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Meri and Kody legally divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn Brown. However, according to People, Kody still considers them spiritually married.

Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes

While Blake Moynes was a late arrival to Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette," he still ended up earning her final rose. But two months after fans watched Moynes get down on one knee during the finale, he and Thurston announced that they were ending their engagement.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," they wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in October. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Now, Thurston is in a relationship with John Hersey, who also appeared on her season but was sent home in week two.

Tania Maduro & Syngin Colchester

Fans met Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester on season 7 of "90 Day Fiancé," which premiered in 2019. But in October, the pair announced their split and that Syngin was appearing on season two of "90 Day: The Single Life."



"5 years ago if you told me I would fall in love, get married and then go through a divorce - while the whole world sat and watched I would have never believed you," Maduro wrote in part of a December Instagram post. "It has been a roller coaster of highs, lows and every emotion in between but I am sitting here so grateful I have had this opportunity to love and grow. And yes I still cry and scream and yell at the universe 'WHY couldn't we make it?' but.. This is what life is all about right? Learning, living and loving, being able to go through the hard times and realizing you can't let them defeat you. Now I say thank you for the lessons, pick myself up, dust myself off and do better for myself."

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

After breaking up and reconciling, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split again this year. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the basketball player co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True.



Thompson, who's made headlines over past cheating scandals, found himself at the center of reports again this month after Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit alleging that he fathered her newborn son. As for Kardashian's response, a source told E! News, "Khloe's focused on co-parenting. They've been broken up since spring. Khloe is ignoring the noise."

Kim Kardashian & Kanye "Ye" West

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West in February after almost seven years of marriage. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the Grammy-winning artist have four kids: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. In October, Kardashian sparked romance rumors with Pete Davidson, and a source close to Kim told E! News in November the SKIMS founder and "Saturday Night Live" cast member are "casually dating."

