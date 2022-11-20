‘Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dies at 49

The longest-lasting "Power Ranger" has died at the age of 49.

Jason David Frank was born in Covina, Calif. and portrayed the green ranger and later the white ranger for the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series. He joined the legendary franchise in 1993 as Tommy Oliver.

On November 20, rumors of his death began to spread when his manager announced it on Twitter, but later deleted the message.

Frank's personal trainer and friend, Mike Bronzoulis posted the news of the actor's passing on Facebook, writing, "RIP my brother from another mother Jason David Frank I'm still in shock. I'm feeling terrible he called left me a message and I took too long."

His former co-star Walter E. Jones who played the Black Power Ranger (Zack Taylor), was the first to post his condolences, writing, "Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Frank's representative, Justine Hunt, told TMZ that the actor died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ the death was the result of suicide, though an official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie and his four children.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.