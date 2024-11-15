Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence cradles baby bump on red carpet 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lawrence's baby bump continues to be her best red carpet accessory.

Less than a month after confirming she is expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, the 34-year-old put her bump on display as she posed for pictures at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bread & Roses" on Nov. 14.

The 34-year-old — who also shares Cy, 2, with Maroney — was chic in a vintage floor-length off-the-shoulder Christian Lacroix gown. For her glam, the film’s producer wore her blonde tresses tucked behind her ears and small silver earrings.

And this isn’t the first time the "Hunger Games" star has shown off her pregnancy style since sharing her baby news last month.

On Oct. 23, the "American Hustle" star stepped out for the first time after confirming her baby news when she attended the premiere of "Zurwaski V Texas" at the 2024 AFI Fest in Hollywood in an all-white off-the-shoulder dress. The double-breasted number featured two columns of black buttons running on the middle and a sleek black belt nestled above her bump, which she cradled.

Although Lawrence has remained private about her personal life, opting to keep her son out of the spotlight and public eye, she has previously spoke about raising her child as a famous parent.

"Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends," she said in a 2023 Interview magazine chat with Cameron Diaz. "But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them."

The "Silver Linings Playbook" star emphasized that she had planned to give her now-2-year-old as much normalcy as possible.

"The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness,” Lawrence continued. “I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."

