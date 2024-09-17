Pregnant Mandy Moore says she's being followed ahead of baby No. 3

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mandy Moore has had enough.

The pregnant "This Is Us" star — who is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith — spoke out on social media Sept. 16 after noticing a car had been following her.

“I’m literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day,” Moore prefaced in the Instagram Story video, “and for the last few days, there’s been someone who has followed me — or us — in their car, everywhere.”

The 40-year-old went on to explain that during a solo errands run, “I noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights, run stop signs and do all that stuff, and I’m just like, ‘You’re doing way too much. I notice you. Ew.’”

Moore — who shares sons August “Gus” Harrison, 3, and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 22 months, with Goldsmith — believes the person behind the wheel was a member of the paparazzi.

“I’m annoyed that that job still exists—like, hello, we have social media,” she argued. “Who cares about people taking other people’s pictures anymore? But also, what I get annoyed by is that they think I don’t see them!”

Still, the “Crush” singer made it clear she wasn’t looking for pity. “It’s not a ‘woe is me’ thing,” she explained. “It’s just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me. I just have a real distaste for it.”

That’s not the only thing Moore has had to contend with during her pregnancy. In June, she revealed she was experiencing Melasma, a skin condition that causes light brown or blue-gray dots similar to freckles on the skin.

But that hasn’t stopped the "Tangled" voice actress from looking forward to her impending arrival. Back in May, she shared the news of her pregnancy — as well as the sex of the baby — with a sweet nod to her "This Is Us" family.

“The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” Moore wrote on Instagram post alongside a photo of her two boys, referencing the NBC drama’s “Big Three” Pearson siblings. “Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

