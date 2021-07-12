Prince George Steals the Show With His Sweetness at Euro 2020 Final

Prince George’s cuteness is what stole the show at the Euro 2020 final.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the match-up between England and Italy with their eldest son on Sunday, July 11, at Wembley Stadium.

Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP

Sunday’s game marked the first time England’s men’s team has played in a soccer final since 1966, NBC News reported. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, and Prince George had plenty of reason to celebrate during the game, leading to a handful of precious moments between the father and son duo.

At one moment, Prince George appeared to be laughing loudly as William leaned down and clapped beside him following a goal scored by England's Luke Shaw. In another sweet moment, the young Prince seemed to cheer loudly before embracing his mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, into a big hug.

Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince George and his father wore nearly identical ensembles, donning navy suits with red, white, and blue ties. The 7-year-old prince wore a light blue button-up while William wore a crisp white shirt. The former Kate Middleton wore a crisp white blazer styled with a pair of statement red earrings to match the colors of England's flag.

The tournament was initially scheduled for last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic. More than 60,000 fans were able to attend the game at Wembley Stadium in London. Ultimately, Italy defeated England in the final after a penalty shootout, winning the shootout 3-2.

Photo by Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

On the official Kensington Royal Twitter account, Prince William shared a note of support for England’s team after the loss.

“Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory,” the post read. “@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W.”

On Saturday, July 10, the official Royal Family Instagram posted a throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth II from five decades prior alongside a series of pictures of England’s soccer team to celebrate them making it to the finals. The caption contained a note from the queen, sending a message to Gareth, Southgate, England’s manager.

“’55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” she wrote. “‘I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.’”

William shared his own personal message on Instagram ahead of the match on Sunday to send his support to England's men's team.

"Gareth, Harry, and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight," he said. "What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part and all the background team has well have been truly essential."

He continued, adding, "I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting. Just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England and we're all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."

Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Last month, the royal family joined a crowd of 40,000 when they attended a UEFA European Championship game at Wembley Stadium to watch the match between England and Germany.

In similar fashion, William and Prince George wore nearly identical navy suits while Kate donned a bright red blazer adorned with large gold buttons.

