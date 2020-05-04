celebrity auction

Prince Guitar, McCartney Beatles Lyrics Come Up for Auction

Julien's Auctions announced Monday the auction will take place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and online

celebrity auction

A guitar from Prince's prime and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are among the items going up for auction at a major music artifacts sale.

Julien's Auctions announced Monday that the auction taking place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and online will include a 1984 blue “cloud” guitar custom-made for Prince that he played in his prime period just after “Purple Rain.”

The auctioneer calls the instrument, with the artist's “love” symbol on the neck and gold hardware, “one of the most important guitars from the early years of Prince’s career ever to come to auction.” It's projected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000, the auction house said.

Entertainment News

music 12 mins ago

Reflecting the Times, Acts Pen Songs About Quarantine Life

Tom Hanks 3 hours ago

Tom Hanks Delivers Powerful Graduation Speech to Class of 2020: ‘You’ve Been Chosen’

A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince will be for sale too.

A page of McCartney's handwritten lyrics, featuring cross-outs, revisions and earlier drafts of lines for the song “Maxwell's Silver Hammer,” from the Beatles' 1969 album “Abbey Road,” will also be up for auction.

The lyric sheet is expected to draw between $200,000 and $300,000.

The auction will also have memorabilia from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and David Bowie.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

celebrity auctionPrincethe Beatles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us