Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal New Photo of Archie and Lilibet in Holiday Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting into the festive spirt for their daughter Lilibet's very first Christmas

By Gabrielle Chung

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet in their 2021 holiday card.
The Archewell Foundation

Now that's a royally cute Christmas card!

On Dec. 23, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the people a new adorable photo of their 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet when they unveiled their annual holiday card, which featured a sweet portrait of the family of four. The smiling snap was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

In the snapshot, little Archie, who twins with his parents in jeans, sits on his dad's lap. Next to them, Meghan, wearing her denim with a navy blue sweater, holds a smiling baby Lilibet. "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the family said in a statement. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a ‘Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families–from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

The Archewell Foundation
The list of organizations included Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

The family concluded their message, "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!"

This holiday season will surely be a special one for Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, since it's the first for little Lili, who they welcomed on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. Since the little one's arrival, the pair have been introducing Lilibet to their favorite holiday traditions—including Halloween.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Meghan shared with viewers that she and Harry "wanted to do something fun for the kids" and dress them up, but they were "just not into it" as much as the adults.

"Archie was a dinosaur for like five minutes," she said of her son's costume, before host Ellen DeGeneres—who had visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Halloween night—reminded her that "Harry talked him into putting the head on."

As for Lili, her costume paid homage to an iconic Disney character. "She was a little skunk," Meghan said. "Like Flower from Bambi."

Meghan also gave a glimpse into her family life since moving to California from the United Kingdom, saying that she and Harry are "just happy."

She explained, "We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great."

