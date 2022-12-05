Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much anticipated Netflix docuseries finally has a release date.

The streaming service revealed Monday that Volume I of "Harry & Meghan" will drop on Dec. 8 and Volume II will be released a week later on Dec. 15.

Neflix also released a new trailer to tease the first part of the six-episode series, which begins with Harry reflecting on their whirlwind love story, going from the highs of a courtship and the royal wedding to the lows of their battle with the British press.

"What on Earth happened?" Harry says, adding that, "Everything changed."

The couple is once again tackling the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words. In the footage, they share about the darker side to their high-profile love story and what they believe happens to the women who marry into the royal family, with Harry saying he “doesn’t want history repeating itself,” a reference to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

"There's a hierarchy of the family," Harry says in the trailer. "You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

"It's a dirty game," he says.

Netflix is billing the series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.” It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

In a previously released trailer, Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, shared intimate photos and videos never before seen publicly.

“No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There's the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple share 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Harry also has a memoir dropping on Jan. 10, 2023. The book will be called “Spare” and is being billed by Penguin Random House, as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Royals watchers and the public at large have speculated endlessly since the book was first announced in July 2021, billed as “intimate and heartfelt."

The Duke of Sussex has shown a willingness to discuss his private life and made headlines in March 2021 when the couple were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The two spoke candidly of Meghan's deep unhappiness with her new life in England, the alleged racism within the royal family and Harry's fear that his wife's life might be endangered had they remained in his native country.