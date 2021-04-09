World Mourns, Remembers the ‘Extraordinary Life' of Prince Philip

Leaders and notable figures around the world reacted Friday to news of the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a tribute on their website Archewell, reading: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh."

"Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed," the message continued.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he received the news of Philip's death with "great sadness."

"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world," the PM said. He praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his military service and his steadfast support of the queen and the royal family.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Speaking outside his home in London's Downing Street, Johnson said that Philip had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.''

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement offering his condolences after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party, paid his respects, saying in a statement that the U.K. had "lost an extraordinary public servant.”

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

The archbishop of Canterbury, Richard Branson and the British Army were among those who posted in remembrance of Philip.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh. More information can be found at: https://t.co/2dSvZhXPw1 pic.twitter.com/ylBSJAofHX — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 9, 2021

I am saddened to learn of the death of HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh. A gentleman who I was proud to have served during my time in the Royal Household. I send my condolences to @RoyalFamily @ClarenceHouse #PrincePhilip #dukeofedinburgh pic.twitter.com/hmLnqvmTIR — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.



He served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported.



My condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the family during this sad time. pic.twitter.com/CYbdntxLxz — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss. https://t.co/fgw9jyTM20 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

The government & people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/wepPB5Sd0m — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) April 9, 2021

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Prince of Wales, the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) April 9, 2021

My deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the British government and people on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh after a lifetime of service. My thoughts are with the whole Royal Family in this difficult time —mb. — Masrour Barzani پابەندین# (@masrour_barzani) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.



I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly. He lived a long life of service to his country. #PrincePhilip — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) April 9, 2021

On behalf of the government I have sent my condolences to prime minister @BorisJohnson on hearing the sad news of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Britain’s Royal Family and the British people at this time of mourning. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) April 9, 2021

It’s with great sadness that we acknowledge the death of our Patron HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, he will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/27Ui8HFQAu — DofE (@DofE) April 9, 2021

Tony Blair: "Our whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip.



He will naturally be most recognised as a remarkable & steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) April 9, 2021

My deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip lived a life of duty and service representing the United Kingdom across the Commonwealth and around the world. He will be profoundly missed. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 9, 2021

The nation and the entire Commonwealth owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt of gratitude for a distinguished life of service to the Queen, our country and so many around the world (2/2) — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 9, 2021

The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paying tribute to Philip's "decades of devoted public service."

"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh," it said.

Philip's "legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," the statement added.

"Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time," it said.

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter also released statements.

Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people. pic.twitter.com/qbH2ycbcaA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 9, 2021

Philip "represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,'' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed."

STATEMENT FROM FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER ON THE PASSING OF PRINCE PHILIP pic.twitter.com/9lNzzbPF6v — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 9, 2021

Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton extended their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service," Clinton said. "We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

