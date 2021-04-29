Prince William, Kate Middleton Unveil New Portraits for 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary, and they're gifting royal watchers with two new portraits in honor of the occasion.

On Wednesday, the day prior to their actual anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the never-before-seen photographs taken by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace over the weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the photos, Kate wears a blue wrap-dress, while Prince William sports a navy blue sweater over a button-up shirt. In the first picture, the couple sits in a grassy, wooded area.

10 years 👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️



📸 Chris Floyd pic.twitter.com/fPunbUz3VL — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 28, 2021

The second has the couple showing more PDA than ever before, with William and Kate in an embrace that is not typical of the duo. Over the years, the couple has refrained from typical displays of affection as it's not in-line with royal protocol, but it seems like the 10-year anniversary is a good enough occasion as any to show a bit of love.

Kate Middleton &Prince William's Best Moments

Last month, the royal couple visited Westminster Abbey, where they previously exchanged vows for the whole world to see. However, this time around, Kate and William visited the chapel to mark the first anniversary of the national lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple, along with Reverend David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, held a moment of silence, which was followed by a prayer.

Though their appearance at Westminster was a solemn one, Kate's white Catherine Walker coat sparked memories of her walk down the aisle nearly a decade ago.

Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary



📸 Chris Floyd pic.twitter.com/aEgEiKRIdT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 28, 2021

William and Kate's wedding remains fresh on royal watchers' minds thanks to the ITV documentary titled "The Day Will and Kate Got Married." The program, which aired in the U.K. on April 9, included accounts from those who were present on the big day, one of whom was pastry chef Fiona Cairns.

According to Cairns, her team had to remove a door from Queen Elizabeth's private residence in order to get the wedding cake to the reception. And in the process, the Queen herself checked in to see what all the ruckus was about.

"I can remember her saying, 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house,'" Cairns said in the documentary via People. "And I said to her, 'Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake.' But it was all put back so in the end, it was fine."

At this time, it's unclear how Prince William and Kate will privately celebrate their 10-year anniversary, but if the Duke follows tradition, Kate is guaranteed to receive a gift made of tin or aluminum.