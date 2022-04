"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the actor said Monday on social media, referencing a "Rodent of Unusual Size" from the 1987 film, which co-starred Robin Wright. He posted an of his hand with a swollen and black and blue finger.

The British-born actor was reportedly working in his yard when he was bit.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.