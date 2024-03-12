British Royal Family

Princess Kate pictured with Prince William on Monday leaving Windsor after photo editing snafu

The princess reacted Monday to a controversial image released by Kensington Palace.

By Becca Wood | TODAY

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After Catherine, Princess of Wales, apologized for "confusion" surrounding a doctored family photograph, a new picture shows the royal leaving Windsor on Monday.

Kensington Palace confirmed to NBC News that the former Kate Middleton and Prince William were leaving their residence to attend a "private appointment."

Prince William in a car with another person
Goff Photos
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaving Windsor for a "private appointment" on March 11, 2024.

The new image comes after Kate released an apology statement on the Kensington Palace X account saying a newly released image, which was pulled from several news outlets due to discernible manipulation, was a result of her “experiment with editing.”

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she wrote.

The royal family portrait, which was the first public photo released since the princess underwent unspecified abdominal surgery in January, included Kate with her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

In the caption, Kate thanked the public for their support amid her surgery and wished everyone a happy Mother's Day, which is celebrated March 10 in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, the photo was taken by Prince William last week in Windsor.

After the palace released the family photo, multiple news agencies put out notices to the media advising not to use the image because it appeared to have been “manipulated,” according to NBC News.

The Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images and Agence France-Presse issued “kill notices,” which is an advisory to remove or not use a photo, according to messages on their imaging websites and email notifications from some of the agencies, NBC News reported.

