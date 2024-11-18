Queen Camilla mourns death of her and King Charles III's dog Beth

Originally appeared on E! Online

Queen Camilla and King Charles III are suffering a painful loss.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The British royal family shared on Nov. 18 that the queen's beloved dog Beth had died.

“A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home,” King Charles and Queen Camilla’s official Instagram account wrote, “who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The post included sweet photos and videos of Beth going on walks with the queen, 77, sniffing Charles’ nose and even helping to pull off a curtain to help unveil an official plaque in 2020.

Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, was rescued in 2011 from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London, of which Queen Camilla is a royal patron.

She had previously brought Beth and her other dog Bluebell — whom she adopted in 2012 after the pup was found as a stray roaming in a London park — both of her dogs to numerous events in honor of the rescue shelter.

PHOTOS Celebrity Pets on Instagram

Beth and Bluebell famously stole the show during Queen Camilla and King Charles’ 2020 wedding anniversary portrait amid the COVID pandemic. The royal couple held their dogs while posing together at Clarence House in honor of their 15th anniversary.

And in 2022, Beth and Bluebell held a special place in history when they were embroidered in gold thread onto the front of Queen Camilla’s white coronation gown she wore to the service at Westminster Abbey in London.

It has been a difficult time for Queen Camilla and King Charles. Earlier this year, Charles, 76, was diagnosed with cancer and has been in treatment despite continuing with his royal duties.

And the queen herself has been suffering from medical issues. On Nov. 7, she had to excuse herself from a few public events including the Field of Remembrance service due to a chest infection.

“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” Buckingham Palace said in a Nov. 5 statement. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

However, Camilla was back to her duties on Nov. 13, attending a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla is revealing how King Charles is doing amid his ongoing cancer treatment.