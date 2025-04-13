Queen guitarist Brian May hits Coachella stage with Benson Boone after ‘minor stroke'

Queen guitarist Brian May made a surprise appearance at Coachella after facing health challenges at the end of last year.

May, who shared on Instagram in September 2024 that he had experienced a “minor stroke,” appeared on stage with Benson Boone during his Coachella set on Friday, April 11.

Toward the end of his set on the main stage, Boone briefly left the stage to make an outfit change and reappeared wearing a tight blue, sparkly jumpsuit with a deep v-neck paired with an opulent fur cape, seemingly a nod to the late Freddie Mercury.

Sitting with his cape draped behind him, Boone sat at the piano and began to play Queen’s hit “Bohemian Rhapsody” accompanied by his band and a full choir.

Suddenly, May raised up on an elevated fixture at the back of the stage. Boone knelt below him as May jammed out to the iconic song's second chorus and first electric guitar solo.

May later joined Boone center stage for the song's epic bridge and final guitar solo. The pair wrapped their rendition of the 1975 hit with Boone jumping off the piano over May, as the crowd erupted in applause.

For Boone's final song, May remained on stage to accompany the singer and his band on his hit “Beautiful Things.”

Ahead of the performance, the guitarist teased fans about a potential collaboration with Boone. In an Instagram post shared Friday, May and Boone were photographed sitting across from each other on a plane.

“Look who I bumped into — on the way to the fabled Palm Springs,” May captioned the post. “Maybe something will happen ?!”

Boone commented on the post, “What are you doing with Pedro Pascal,” jokingly referring to the actor.

"Perfect combo right here," P!nk commented.

May shared another Instagram post shortly after, which included a selfie with Boone.

“Do we look happy ? !!!” May captioned the post. “Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone — a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”

Before the performance, May got candid about his emotions ahead of showtime, writing in a caption of an Instagram video from the festival grounds, “That old feeling — that cocktail of emotions -- fear — excitement — disbelief — belief — horror — gratitude — friendship — the will to creat something special.”

“And now, having Planned the Dive, just Dive the plan !!!” He added. “Here we go !!!!”

May opened up about his health struggles in September 2024, bringing “good news” to his fans after experiencing what he described as a “minor stroke.”

“The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” he shared in a video at the time. “And I say this because it was in some doubt, because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.”

He described the stroke, sharing that “all of a sudden — out of the blue — I didn’t have any control over this arm,” referring to his left side.

“It was a little scary, I have to say,” he added. “I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it. I really don’t want sympathy.”

At the time, May shared that he was “just doing what I’m told” post stroke, including not driving, taking a plane or raise his heart rate too high.

