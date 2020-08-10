Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray and Her Husband ‘Safe' After Fire Damages Their NY House

The celebrity chef's upstate New York house was damaged in Sunday's fire, her publicist said

By Sophie Reardon

In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, singer John M. Cusimano and TV personality Rachael Ray attend the 2019 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at the Hilton New York in New York City.
Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Rachael Ray and husband John Cusimano's New York home went up in flames Sunday evening, but the couple and their pet dog are "safe," her publicist said.

The fire "damaged" the celebrity chef's home, located on the Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzern, New York, but the extent of the damage is not yet known, her publicist said.

A video of the scene shows flames leaping from the roof of the house.

Still an active fire scene - YouTube video will be posted soon. It is now verified to be Rachel Rays house

Posted by Hot Shots Fire Videos on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Firefighters arrived early in the evening Sunday, and they were still battling the flames at 10:30 p.m.

WNYT reported that the cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no word of any other injuries.

Entertainment News

Kelly Osbourne 3 hours ago

Fans Say Kelly Osbourne Is ‘Unrecognizable' After 85-Pound Weight Loss

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Hollywood's COVID Pandemic Disruption Storyline Desperately Needs a Rewrite

Ray, 51, hosted "30 Minute Meals" on Food Network from 2001-2012. She also has her own talk show, "Rachael Ray."

This article tagged under:

Rachael RayNEW YORKhouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us