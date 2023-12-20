Mean Girls

Rachel McAdams reveals real reason she declined ‘Mean Girls' reunion with Lindsay Lohan and cast

Rachel McAdams explained why she didn't want to appear in Walmart's Mean Girls commercial that reunited Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E!

Rachel McAdams didn't sit with the cast of "Mean Girls" for their new commercial.

"The Notebook" star revealed the reason she was absent from Walmart's Black Friday ad, which featured a reunion between Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reprising their roles in the 2004 comedy.

So, why did McAdams—who played Plastic queen Regina George—turn down the offer?

"I don't know," she told Variety in an interview published Dec. 20. "I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag."

McAdams, 45, also admitted that she didn't realize it would be such a big get-together.

"I didn't know that everyone was doing it," she noted. "I would, of course, always love to be part of a "Mean Girls" reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

For Lohan, it was a long overdue moment to reconnect with Seyfried and Chabert, who played Karen and Gretchen onscreen.

"It was so nice being back together after all these years," the "Parent Trap" actress said in a statement to E! News last month. "It was great catching up with everyone."

Chabert also shared, "It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay... It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years."

The trio were additionally joined in the ad by costars Daniel Franzese, who portrayed Cady's pal Damian, and Rajiv Surendra, who played Mathletes captain and emcee Kevin G.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are making fetch happen. The "Mean Girls" stars reunited for an iconic new jingle bell rockin' time and the tribute is full of references from their hit film.
Mean Girls
