Rami Malek Makes ‘SNL' Hosting Debut

Rami Malek hosted Saturday Night Live to promote the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die", in which he plays the movie's villain.

Rami Malek starts out his monologue with mentioning how he never does comedy, as his roles are usually serious, and how people tell him he has a "resting villain face."

He further explains how movie villains' are "misunderstood," providing examples how the shark in "Jaws", "was just hungry", and Freddy Krueger, from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" was "just encouraging kids to dream."

The cold open started with Cecily Strong as the head of PR for the National Football League. Roger Goodell steps in (played by Colin Jost) opening with a NFL media briefing to discuss the recent Jon Gruden email scandal. Goodell allowed the former coach, Jon Gruden, to address the situation because he begged, he said. "And you know how much I hate seeing someone kneel," Goodell (Jost) said.

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (played by new cast member James Austin Johnson), said he didn't mean to use hateful, misogynistic language in the emails. "This sounds like a stretch, but have you ever gotten burned by autocorrect?" he said.

Former player Colin Kaepernick (played by Chris Redd), who is known for taking a knee on the football field during the national anthem, to protest police killings of Black Americans, walked into the media briefing stating, "Huh, I wonder if anyone tried to warn people about this before. "It’s almost like that’s the reason they banned me from the league."

The first sketch featuring Malek started out with a seventh grade theater production titled "The Bug Assembly". Andrew Dismukes is a "non-religious" preying mantis, new cast member Sarah Sherman as a lady bug, Malek as a stink bug, and Bowen Yang as a spider.

Pete Davidson and Rami Malek make their country ode debut, singing for the Netflix hit show, "Squid Game." "That's what happens in the Squid Game," Davidson sings.

Rami Malek and Kenan Thompson play themselves, competing as two rival actors auditioning to play Prince in a movie. The casting directors (Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd) asks the two to do silly impressions on command, "Prince gets in the shower and the water is too hot!"

Daniel Craig makes a guest appearance dressed like an actual prince, not understanding the role that is required.

Bert Simpson (Kenan Thompson) hosts a new game show called "Celeb School," featuring John Oliver (Mikey Day), Jennifer Coolidge (Chloe Fineman), Adam Driver (James Austin Johnson), Kristen Wiig (Melissa Villasenor), George Takei (Bowen Yang), Lil Wayne (Chris Redd), Rami Malek (played by Pete Davidson), and Pete Davidson (played by Rami Malek).

Contestants are given a subject to call on a celebrity to help answer a question.

John Oliver (Mikey Day) is called on to help answer a question about Sweden, and he proclaims Ikea has "sketchy furniture and even sketchier meatballs." Bert Simpson (Kenan Thompson) responds with "John, your rant though amusing, contains no answer, and please, no more over the shoulder graphics."

Young Thug performs his first single off of his sophomore studio album "P*NK". He previously appeared on "SNL" in 2016 alongside Kanye West. During the second performance, Nate Reuss made an appearance alongside Young Thug for the song "Love You More", his latest single.

During Weekend Update, Colin Jost and Michael Che take turns talking about President Joe Biden, with Jost kicking off the segment critiquing Senator Joe Manchin's role in the latest spending bill. Jost jokes, "But you know what? I am not going to let some bad climate news ruin this beautiful 80 degree October day."

Rami Malek and Aidy Bryant play a couple looking to buy a new mattress, at a store called Sleepy Town USA. While testing out the mattress, it gets quite animated with them bickering at one another. Bowen Yang, plays the disturbed mattress store employee that has to watch the couple's private matters unfold on the in-store mattress display.

Daniel Craig makes another appearance alongside Cecily Strong for the last sketch of the night. New cast member Aristotle Athari, singing in front of an audience, takes suggestions from Craig and Strong. "Road trip!" yells Craig. Malek comes out to improvise dance moves as Athari croons.

Next week, recent Emmy award winner Jason Sudeikis hosts with musical guest Brandi Carlile.