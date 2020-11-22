Dallas

Rapper Boosie Out of Hospital a Week After Shooting

Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on Aug. 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Boosie Badazz, who was shot earlier this month near Big T Plaza in Dallas, has been released from the hospital, according to the Louisiana artist's Twitter account.

Boosie, whose given name is Torrence Hatch, was shot Saturday, Nov. 14, according to a Dallas police report.

Police said he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and did not speak to officers when they arrived.

Hatch was "uncooperative and refused to give officers any information about who, what and where he was shot. The complainant stated he did not want to talk to officers," police said.

Hatch was reportedly in Dallas to attend a memorial for Dallas rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Interstate 35E on Nov. 11.

On Thursday, Dallas police released images they say showed the suspect in the deadly shooting of Mo3, whose given name is Melvin Noble.

Police have not said whether the shootings of Hatch and Noble are connected or whether any arrests have been made in either case.

