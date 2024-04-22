Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Bieber and more stars are mourning the loss of a beloved musician.

Chris King (real name Christopher Cheeks) was shot and killed in Nashville, Tenn., April 20 in a shooting that left others injured, police confirmed in a press release. He was 32.

King, who was accompanied by two friends, was shot in an armed robbery by three suspects between Hayes and Church Streets in Nashville according to the press release. Another unnamed 29-year-old who was injured in the shooting told authorities three suspects were "hanging out cordially" with their group before things took a violent turn.

Following the news of King's death, Justin shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend and former housemate on social media.

"Love you bro," he wrote in an April 20 Instagram Story, per People. "This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."

The rapper, who was also founder of music label Snotty Nose Records, earned a name for himself through collaborations with several rappers, including fellow artist Trippie Redd, who also memorialized him online.

"Original 1400 I love you until we meet again twin," Redd wrote in an April 21 Instagram post. "Would not be where I am today without King - he introduced me to Elliot Grainge and Milo The Light and he had the best energy always. He had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever, my brother."

Machine Gun Kelly also paid tribute to the late musician in the comments, writing, "Chris was rare."

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer also paid homage by recalling how she and King came up together in the entertainment industry.

"I wish I had more photos but it's actually perfect because this is exactly how it began," the "Nope" star wrote. "I can't believe I'm saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don't know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments."

Palmer, 30, who shared an old photo of the duo video chatting, further praised King for how he treated others.

"That was my high school," she added. "When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother."