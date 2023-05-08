Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

New details on Ray Liotta's passing have been disclosed.

Nearly one year after the Goodfellas star died at the age of 67, his cause of death has been attributed to heart and respiratory system issues, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

More specifically, the outlet noted he suffered from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure.

Liotta's rep previously confirmed the Black Bird actor's passing to E! News in May 2022. According to Liotta's publicist Jennifer Allen, per NBC News, Liotta had been in the Dominican Republic filming his new movie Dangerous Waters and died in his sleep.

News on his cause of death also comes nearly five months after Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter Karsen—who he welcomed with his ex-wife Michelle Grace—paid tribute to the late actor on what would've been his 68th birthday.

"'The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will,'" Nittolo—who got engaged to the actor in 2020—wrote on Instagram in December, in reference to a quote. "Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever."

"Especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself," she continued. "Today we celebrate you."

Liotta's daughter Karsen also shared touching words of her own honoring her dad's legacy. "Happy birthday to my dad," she wrote alongside a series of throwback photos posted to Instagram Stories. "I love and miss you more than I can put into words."