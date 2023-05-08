This ring may just no longer mean a thing.

After 11 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from former NFL player Kroy Biermann, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The couple's date of separation, per the outlet, was listed as April 30. The Bravolebrity said the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," according to the docs obtained by TMZ.

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.



Additionally, TMZ, citing court docs, also reports that the reality star wants spousal support and is hoping to legally restore her maiden name.

E! News has reached out to Kim and Kroy's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

2023 Celebrity Breakups

In 2010, the couple's love story began during season three of RHOA, with the two meeting at a charity event on-camera. More than a year after they first crossed paths, the pair exchanged vows in November 2011, leading to their own spinoff, Don't Be Tardy…, which lasted for eight seasons and ended in the year 2020.

Just six months ago, Kim and Kroy reflected on what they considered essential secrets to their long-term relationship.

"Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice," Kim exclusively told E! News in November, "and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."

Though fans may assume reality TV can complicate matters, Kroy felt like they could push through anything.

"When things get tough, people don't want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner," he said. "They'd rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)