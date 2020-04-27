Bravo

Real Housewives Star Melissa Gorga Gives An Update On Her ‘Quarantine Life’

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey cast member is "spending a lot more time with Joe" and becoming a teacher for her 3 kids.

By Derek Zagami

The Production of 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 Outbreak, Gorga said “It’s really crazy, I have seen the girls we’ve done some video chats together”

Melissa's relationship with her husband Joe Gorga has been captured on camera for years, she even wrote book about it Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage. But now spending everyday with each other the reality tv star said “I’m spending a lot more time with Joe think God it’s going well”.

When asked what 'Real Housewife' she would want to be quarantined with Melissa said 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley. “I love Dorit, she has a sweetest about her”

"We will be back, and ready to go" Melissa said about the new season of RHONJ which was only 1 week into filming, when production shut down due to the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

BravoThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
