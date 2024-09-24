See the Reba McEntire moment that brought Snoop Dogg to tears on ‘The Voice'

Is there anything more moving than the sight of a Dogg crying?

During the Season 26 premiere of “The Voice” on Sept. 23, new coach Snoop Dogg was brought to tears when fellow coach Reba McEntire pulled an unexpected move during a blind audition.

The "Fancy" singer used the show’s newly installed Coach Replay button, which allows coaches to change their minds if they don’t turn their chairs, after contestant Kendall Eugene concluded his audition.

After Eugene finished his rendition of Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” the coaches were all complimentary, and McEntire quickly realized she had made a mistake by passing on him.

“I liked everything about it,” she said about his performance.

“(You) should’ve turned,” Eugene replied.

“I was going to say that exact same words,” McEntire fired back.

“I don’t understand why I did not turn around,” she said a few moments later.

The “Fancy” singer then announced she was going to make “Voice” history, by becoming the first coach to employ the replay option.

“We’ve got this new thing this year, that is a Coach Replay button. I’m going to use mine,” she said, as she hit her button, sending the audience into a frenzy, while Eugene buried his face in his hand.

The moment was not lost on Snoop Dogg, either.

“Wow! Go give that man a hug,” the “Gin and Juice” rapper implored McEntire.

A few seconds later, the camera panned back to Snoop, as he lifted his glasses and wiped his eyes while McEntire and Eugene embraced.

“I knew in my heart I wanted him on my team,” she said.

Snoop, meanwhile, continued to feel the effects of the moment, as he dabbed his eyes once more. He also got emotional at another point in the episode, when fellow coach Michael Bublé took to the stage to sing with contestant Ben Fagerstedt.

The duo teamed up for a performance of Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin."

“Damn, that was hell of a coaching right there,” Snoop said while giving a standing ovation.

