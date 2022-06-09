Rebel Wilson Announces Relationship With Woman

In the midst of LGBTQ Pride Month, Rebel Wilson announced she is dating a woman.

On Thursday, June 9, the 42-year-old actor shared an Instagram post beside her new love, with the caption: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

She added a series of heart and rainbow emojis, and the hashtag #loveislove.

Her post didn't share how she identifies.

The woman tagged is Ramona Agruma, an entrepreneur and brand ambassador based in Los Angeles.

TODAY has reached out to Wilson's team for further comment. We will update this post if they get back to us.

In 2020, Wilson dated Jacob Busch, who is approximately 11 years her junior. The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2020 after months of being rumored to be together. Busch's family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.

Once their relationship went public, the “Pitch Perfect" star continued sharing pics with Busch on her Instagram. She also opened up about their relationship during interviews, explaining they met before the weight loss she experienced after declaring 2020 her “Year of Health.”

“Some people on social media say, ‘Oh, well, you lost weight and then you got a hot boyfriend.’ But, what I do want to say to those people is that I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well,” the "Bridesmaids" star told E! News of the romance in November 2020

“So, it’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend — that’s not how it works,” she added. “This guy liked me at 100 kilos (220 pounds) and now 75 kilos (165 pounds). I just want to clear out that. There’s something really comforting in that to me because you’re like, oh, it wasn’t necessarily of what my body type was. He really likes me for me.”

“Our plans are just to keep going and everything is so fun and nice,” she continued. “We will see! We’re talking about a few getaways, but I don’t know exactly. He is such a sweetheart and I adore him. We will see what happens.”

In February 2021, a rep for the “Pitch Perfect” star confirmed to TODAY that Wilson and Busch went their separate ways. The confirmation of the couple’s split came shortly after Wilson appeared to address her relationship status in an Instagram post.

“Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!

Looks like she's single no more!

