Rebel Wilson names the ex co-star she says is threatening her over memoir release

Rebel Wilson says actor Sacha Baron Cohen is the "a--hole" who has allegedly tried to threaten her upcoming memoir from publication.

Wilson named Cohen in a post to her Instagram story on March 24.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The 'a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

The "Pitch Perfect" actor previously alleged an unnamed "a--hole" was "trying to threaten" her, according to Variety and other news outlets.

"He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," she said, according to Variety.

Wilson and Cohen, 52, both starred in the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby,” a spy comedy in Cohen’s classic edgy style where Cohen’s character, Norman “Nobby” Butcher, realizes he has a long-lost brother who is a spy. Wilson plays Dawn, Nobby’s girlfriend, in the film.

A representative for Cohen shared the following statement after a request for comment from TODAY.com:

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Wilson, 44, first spoke of the controversy in a March 15 Instagram post while promoting her upcoming memoir, "Rebel Rising," publishing on April 2.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a--hole policy,' (which) means like, 'Yeah, I don’t work with a--holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible, logical,'" she said. "But then it really sunk in ... because I worked with a massive a--hole, and yeah, now I definitely have a no a--holes policy."

Wilson continued promoting her book, saying Chapter 23 would contain more information about the alleged "massive a--hole."

