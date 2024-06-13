Rebel Wilson says she hasn't met her fiancée's parents: ‘Some people need a bit more time'

After sharing more than two years and a child together, Rebel Wilson will finally meet her fiancée Ramona Agruma’s parents.

“Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are,” Wilson, 44, tells TODAY.com in a video interview.

In a few weeks, Wilson and Agruma, 40, will travel to Europe with their 19-month-old daughter, Royce. Wilson says she is cautiously optimistic about meeting her future in-laws for the first time.

“I just think some people need a bit more time — and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision,” she says. “There are still parts of the world that aren’t as accepting.”

“I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona’s mother is a doctor,” Wilson adds.

The “Pitch Perfect” actor and Agruma, a clothing designer, went public with their relationship in June 2022, after learning that a gossip reporter in Wilson's native Australia was planning to out them in a story.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove,” Wilson wrote on Instagram at the time. In the photo, Wilson and Agruma are smiling cheek-to-cheek.

In order to share the news on their own terms, Wilson says she and Agruma made their relationship public a “few months” before they were ready.

“Some people in her family didn’t quite know, and found out via the press,” Wilson says. “I feel really lucky because from my side, I’ve had literally not one negative reaction.”

Wilson says Royce has played a big part in Agruma’s trip back to Latvia, a country that has borders with Estonia, Russia, Belarus and Lithuania. Wilson and Agruma welcomed their daughter with help from a surrogate in November 2022.

“Roycie is the real icebreaker — they’ve been FaceTiming with her,” Wilson says.

It appears Royce is one popular kiddo. The toddler is an “in-demand flower girl,” according to her mom, and she attends a weekly music class with other celebrity children at Paris Hilton’s mansion in Los Angeles.

“Paris's son Phoenix is in it, and then there are guest stars — you know, whoever is in town,” Rebel says. “It’s great for the babies to socialize.”

Wilson opened up to TODAY.com while discussing her partnership with Zevo flying insect traps and the brand’s new 2-in-1 device that holds twice as many bugs. The plug-in wall units use blue light to attract pests.

While holding up a copy of her memoir, “Rebel Rising,” Wilson says that 90% of Americans use reading materials to swat insects.

“So we’re doing a campaign to stop the swat and instead use these flying insect traps,” she says. “That way you’re not splattering bug guts all over a celebrity memoir!”

