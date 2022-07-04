celebrity couples

Red, White and I Do: Celebrate These Couples Who Wed on the Fourth of July

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder along with Victoria and David Beckham have a little something extra to celebrate on July 4th: Their love. Scroll on to see which celebs said "I do" on America's birthday

By EOL Staff

Heal The Bay's "Bring Back The Beach" Annual Awards Presentation & Dinner - Inside
Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty

It's easy to celebrate Fourth of July: There are pool parties, barbecues and, of course, plenty of fireworks.

But not everyone enjoys the summer holiday the traditional way. For some stars, they took the opportunity to celebrate love that lasts a lifetime. Contrary to popular belief (or any old wives tale), it seems like getting married of the 4th of July isn't a relationship curse.

Just look at Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who are celebrating 23 (!!) years of marriage. Their secret? "Communication is key," the mom of four shared on TODAY in 2019. "You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family. I think it's just being focused, working hard, having a great support team around us."

And then there is Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, who said "I do" back in 2002. "He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," the actress raved in 2018 during a rare interview about their romance. "I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fourth of July: Bachelor Nation Style

So who else is ringing in America's birthday with a few more fireworks? Read on to see all the celebs who tied the knot on July 4th.

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

Heal The Bay's "Bring Back The Beach" Annual Awards Presentation & Dinner - Inside
Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder attend Heal The Bay's "Bring Back The Beach" Annual Awards Presentation & Dinner at The Jonathan Club on May 17, 2012 in Santa Monica, California.

The "Pretty Woman" actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. She wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.

Entertainment News

Roe v. Wade 12 hours ago

Halsey Says They Rewrote Their Will While Pregnant Because of Previous Miscarriages

Music & Musicians 21 hours ago

Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

"19 years," the actress wrote on Instagram on July 4, 2021, alongside a rare selfie showing herself with her husband. "Just getting started! #conwings"

David & Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham
Darren Gerrish/WireImage via Getty Images
Victoria and David Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen SS18 LFWM Presentation on June 11, 2017 in London, England.

The soccer star and Posh Spice married in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland. The couple reportedly sat upon golden thrones at the altar and had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake.

Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave

Sonic The Hedgehog Family Day Event - Arrivals
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp attend the Sonic The Hedgehog Family Day Event on January 25, 2020 in Hollywood.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wed her husband in 2011. The two share three children together.

Last year, they celebrated their 10th anniversary.

"The thing i love most about @tedwinator is the way that we are constantly growing together," she wrote in 2021. "We can laugh and be wild but we also love to be home and cuddled up going to bed early bc we have big dreams and goals we want to achieve the next day. I do not for one second take our love for granted and am grateful how far we have come, the family we have, the memories we have made and will continue to make the rest of our lives. [Cheers] to a lifetime more. i love you bladey."

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

Kevin Winter | Getty Images
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.

Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley

'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley arrive at the premiere of "Dunkirk" at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London.

The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.

Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick

"The Last Ship" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel pose on opening night of "The Last Ship" on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre on October 26, 2014 in New York City.

The "Uptown Girl" singer married his fourth wife, an equestrian, in 2015. They wed at his estate on Long Island with the ceremony being officiated by the then-Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The couple welcomed their first child the next month.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pose on the red carpet for the 6th annual 2018 Breakthrough Prizes at Moffett Federal Airfield, Hangar One in Mountain View, California.

The "That 70's Show" co-stars tied the knot in 2015 near Oak Glen, Calif. For the big day, Mila and the couple's daughter Wyatt wore coordinating white dresses.

Tina Turner & Erwin Bach

Formel 1: Tina Turner am Hockenheimring
Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach in July 1999.

After a 27-year partnership, the singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland on July 4, 2013.

A version of this story was first published on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:03 a.m. PT.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity couplesFourth of JulyCelebrity weddings
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us