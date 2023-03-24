Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Break Up After 11 Years of Marriage

It's over between Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, a former CAA talent agent, have split after more than 11 years of marriage, they shared on March 24.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The news comes two days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.

Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 52, who share son Tennessee James Toth, 10, first met at a gathering at a friend's house in 2010. "It happened out of the blue," Witherspoon recalled in a 2012 interview with ELLE. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.'"

She continued, "Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

The former couple tied the knot the following year at the Morning Show star's Ojai, California, home. "Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it,'" the Big Little Lies star told ELLE. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."

Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, who played her love interest in the 1999 film "Cruel Intentions." The former pair, who wed that year and divorced in 2008, share daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillippe, 19. In 2011, the "Big Little Lies" star reflected on finding love again after becoming a single mom.

"You know, somebody close to me once said, 'Oh, no man will ever accept your children.' And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life," she told Marie Claire. "I was determined to find somebody who would make that not true. And I got lucky."

The actress told the magazine that Toth was "so wonderful with the children." She added, "I'm very blessed."

During their marriage, Witherspoon and her husband weathered some legal turmoil; in 2013, Toth was pulled over in Atlanta on suspicion of drunken driving and subsequently arrested for a DUI. The "Legally Blonde" star was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct after arguing with police, as seen in a viral video.

Following her arrest, Witherspoon spoke out and took accountability for her actions. "I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said," she shared in a statement. "It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that was no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. I have nothing but respect for the police and I am very sorry for my behavior."

She pleaded no contest to a charge of obstruction of a person and was fined, while Toth pleaded guilty to first offense DUI and received probation.

Witherspoon further reflected on the incident in 2020, telling Jameela Jamil on the fellow actress' podcast I Weigh that it was "so embarrassing and dumb," adding, "You know what—turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I'm just a human being."

Witherspoon and Toth were photographed together in July during a trip to London. Two months prior, the two attended a Nashville Soccer Club's home opener game in Nashville—where they relocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, per a source—with Deacon and Tennessee.

Witherspoon has paid tribute to Toth on Instagram several times over the years to mark birthdays and anniversaries, including in March 2022 for their 11th wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary JT!!" she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a collection of photos of the two. "11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you."

