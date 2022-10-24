Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Cute Birthday Photos

The Oscar-winner’s oldest son, Deacon, celebrated his 19th birthday on Oct. 23.

By Ariana Brockington | TODAY

reese witherspoon ring
Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon can’t help but gush about how proud she is of her son Deacon Phillippe in honor of his 19th birthday.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” star celebrated her oldest son’s birthday with a couple of pictures that showed his resemblance to her and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witherspoon, 46, uploaded a recent picture of the teenager as well as a childhood photo of him for her Instagram birthday post on Oct. 23. 

“Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippe today!” she cheered in the caption. “The guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world.”

Entertainment News

outdoor dining

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

box office

‘Black Adam,' With Dwayne Johnson, Debuts With $67M

She added, “Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D!”

Deacon Phillippe has recently followed in his parents’ footsteps and landed his first major acting gig. He appeared in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” after Mindy Kaling — the show’s creator and Witherspoon’s close friend — cast him. 

Witherspoon’s fans usually point out similarities between her, her son, and Ryan Phillippe whenever she uploads a photo of her children to social media.

After the Oscar-winner shared a picture of her son attending his high school prom in May, Instagram users debated in the comments if he looked more like his mom or her former “Cruel Intentions” co-star.

Some wrote, “He looks just like you!” and “He is your clone, mama.”

Others commented, “Looks Just like his dad.” 

Plenty were in the middle. “I’ve never seen a kid look so much like his mother AND his father,” one person wrote.

In addition to his budding acting career, Deacon Phillippe is a musician, too. He released his first single called “Long Run” in 2020, which his mom labeled the “song of the summer” on Instagram at the time. 

Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who divorced in 2008, are also parents to 23-year-old daughter Ava. 

In 2011, Witherspoon tied the knot with talent agent Jim Toth. They share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee. 

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Reese Witherspoonchildrenbirthday
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us