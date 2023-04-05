Report: Steph Curry to star in ‘Mr. Throwback’ comedy series for NBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is known as an NBA star, and it appears he will soon be an NBC star, too.

The Golden State Warriors guard has joined “Mr. Throwback,” a new NBC mockumentary comedy series, according to a report from Deadline’s Peter White. The show is about a sports memorabilia collector, played by Adam Pally, who looks for redemption with the help of his sixth-grade teammate, Curry.

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry said.

I have been telling you for years that me, Caspe and ⁦@StephenCurry30⁩ are best friends forever and now look what happened?!?!?!?!?!?! https://t.co/F5kCbMWRjU — adam pally (@adampally) April 4, 2023

Curry’s Unanimous Media landed a “global talent partnerships” deal with Comcast NBCUniversal in September 2021, which included development deals for scripted and unscripted TV projects, as well as DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

“Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational,” Curry said when that deal was struck. “It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment.”

Along with being a producer for ABC’s “Holey Moley” and Apple docuseries “Underrated,” Curry has made a handful of small TV appearances. He appeared as himself in a 2017 episode of HBO’s “Ballers” and voice acted in “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” with FOX. He was also at the center of “Stephen vs The Game,” a six-episode series for Facebook Watch about his basketball career.

“Happy Endings” creator David Caspe will write and executive produce “Mr. Throwback” with writing duo Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman, per White. Curry, Pally and Unanimous’ Erick Peyton are also set to executive produce.

NBC has aired successful mockumentary comedies in the past, notably “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”